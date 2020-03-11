Costa Almeria ladies celebrate International Women’s Day with a weekend getaway







LADIES from Mojacar celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8 with a weekend getaway to Ubeda and Baeza.

It was the women themselves who chose the Jaen province historic towns as this year’s destinations for the annual Mojacar council-organised trip aimed at providing an opportunity to take a break from the daily routine and have some fun.

-- Advertisement --



Both towns have been World Heritage sites since 2003 and are a perfect destination which combines history, tradition, landscape and great regional food.

The group began with a guided visit to Ubeda, taking in the panoramic views of this 6,000 year old city with visits to the Plaza Vazquez de Molina, Palacio Dean Ortega, Capilla del Salvador and Basilica of Santa María de los Reales Alcaceres.

They spent International Women’s Day itself in Baeza, with a guided tour around the Renaissance buildings and the classrooms where the famous Spanish poet Antonio Machado taught his French and literature classes.

Forty 40 women aged between 30 and 80 went on the trip, enjoying being in each other’s company while touring the area. They issued a big thank to local councillors Ana Garcia and Maria Luisa Perez who accompanied them.

With lots of the weekend’s best moments and stories to share on their way home, there was also time to put forward some ideas for next year’s highly anticipated destination.