Coronavirus: Man arrested after licking his fingers and wiping them on a pole in train







A train passenger has been arrested after he was filmed licking his fingers and wiping them on a vertical handrail in Belgium.

Belgium’s transport authority, the Societe des Transports Intercommunaux de Bruxelles (STIB-MBIV), replied to a social media user who posted the video that the man was drunk and arrested by police.

-- Advertisement --



Regardez moi ce fdp qui est sûrement contaminé du coronavirus ce qu’il fait sur les barres des transports publique !!! Ne touchez plus les barres ! #coronavirus #STIB pic.twitter.com/t2QvYZKEJq — Souf (@SoufOff) March 9, 2020

STIB-MBIV said: “The man (intoxicated) was arrested by the police and our security service. The subway train was withdrawn from service to be disinfected.

“Thank you for your message. Our metros are cleaned every day.”

Netizens were repulsed by the video, which was first posted by a Twitter user who said: “[Look at this person] who is surely contaminated with coronavirus is doing to the bars of public transport! Don’t touch the bars anymore!”

The most effective way to prevent the spread of the disease is to wash hands often with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds, and use hand sanitising gel.