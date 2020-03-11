Coronavirus fears prompt ‘exceptional measures’ in Axarquia







THE spread of Coronavirus has prompted Sanysol de Velez-Malaga nursing home to suspend family visits as a ‘protective and precautionary’ measure.

The decision also includes a ban on elderly residents leaving the home, with the exception of medical appointments.

The announcement was made on Monday, March 9, when Director, Carmen Gález, explained that suppliers have also been asked not to enter the premises and to leave any merchandise in a designated area for collection by staff.

She added: “We are going beyond the measures put in place by health authorities and our families understand this.”

Elderly people are one of the ‘most at risk groups’, and as such, nursing homes in the province have been putting in place protocols recommended by the Ministry of Health, with most allowing restricted visits.

Sanysol nursing home, however, has opted to apply its own ‘extraordinary measures’ in the interests of its residents and their families.

Meanwhile, fears over the spread of the virus has forced agricultural organisations to postpone a major demonstration in Motril in protest against the ‘unsustainable situation the industry is going through’.

ASAJA, COAG and UPA, together with Cooperatives Agro-alimentary of Granada, ECOHAL and Infaoliva, have all agreed the ‘Unfair Competition, No’ protest on Thursday, March 19, will be rescheduled.

A date is yet to be confirmed, but the groups confirmed a demonstration will take place, to “try to alleviate the serious damage suffered by the sector”.

Motril Town Hall has also cancelled a solidarity event in aid of Parkinson Motril Costa because of the outbreak and potential health risks.

A Facebook post reads: “For reasons beyond our control, we are forced to postpone this Sunday’s solidarity lunch (March 15). We will inform you of the new date, sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The Spanish Government has set up an official virus response page with updates :

http://www.san.gva.es/coronavirus

And World Health Organisation (WHO) advice can be found at; https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public