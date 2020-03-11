Coronavirus could be under control within 2 months claims Spain’s health expert







Spain’s health expert has announced that the Coronavirus could be brought ‘under control within two months’. Fernando Simón, Director of the Spanish Coordinating Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies at the Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality, also believes the country is capable of halving the number of people who can potentially get infected.

However, it can only happen if everyone follows the recommendations given by the health authorities, he said in a video posted today on Twitter by Spain’s Health Department. In the video, Simón explains how the virus can be brought under control.

-- Advertisement --



The trick, he said while drawing a graph, is early detection and isolation to avoid further spread of the virus. This is the strategy that Spain is following. However, to achieve this, “we need the public to follow guidelines and recommendations, if they are diagnosed positive for the virus”, he stressed.

At the last count, Spain’s health department registered more than 2,172 cases, and 49 deaths from the disease. In the rest of the world, Latin American countries such as Argentina and Colombia are ordering for all passengers arriving from China, Spain, France and Italy to be isolated as a precautionary measure. Belgium and Albania also reported their first deaths from the Coronavirus.