Conservatives Abroad Costa del Sol Branch in Spain to Host Lunch







THE Conservatives Abroad group on the Costa del Sol will be hosting a lunch in La Cala de Mijas on Friday April 3.

As yet no venue has been chosen but it is expected that there will be a three course lunch with a half bottle of wine or soft drinks costing between €20 and €25.

-- Advertisement --



The guest speaker has however agreed to attend and this will be Heather Harper MBE, Chairman of Conservatives Abroad Worldwide who will be happy to answer questions with regards to the abolition of the 15 year abroad voting rule.

If interested please email john.conservativesabroad@hotmail.co.uk.La Cala de Mijas