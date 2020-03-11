BURGLARS ON SPAIN’S COSTA DEL SOL KNOCK ON DOORS POSING AS MEDICS CHECKING FOR CORONAVIRUS







Burglars in Spain’s Calahonda, Mijas, Manilva on the Costa del Sol as well as in Cordobra are knocking on doors posing as nurses and doctors checking for coronavirus.

The new scam has been going on since the out break of the Coronavirus in the region with house burglars taking full advantage,

According to Kate Benyon, a member of Facebook group, Calahonda Talk “they rang my bell and told me it was a medical emergency and they were doctors, I knew we were the only ones in our block at that time so I put the phone down and didn’t buzz them in”.

The same practice has been happening in Manilva and Cordoba. On Manilva Coffee Chat group Leena Suomalainen says robbers are also posing as Red Cross staff “coming to do a coronavirus test and even clean the house of the virus”.

The elderly are particularly vulnerable to these type of scams so DO NOT ANSWER YOUR DOOR to strangers and report any suspicious activity immediately to the authorities.

The police in the affected areas of this latest scam are fully aware it’s going on and are keeping a watchful eye out at this present time with the advice if you do have elderly neighbours to keep and eye out for them receiving any stranger visitors claiming to be medical staff.