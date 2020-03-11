BREAKING NEWS: WHO confirms Coronavirus outbreak is ‘pandemic’







The World Health Organisation (WHO) has just confirmed that the Coronavirus outbreak is now ‘pandemic’. A ‘pandemic; is defined as a disease that is spreading around the world in multiple countries at the same time.

According to WHO’s Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the number of cases outside China has increased 13-fold over the past two weeks. He also expressed deep concern about the level of ‘inaction’, and therefore has called on governments worldwide to change the course of the outbreak by taking ‘urgent’ and ‘aggressive’ action.

“Several countries have demonstrated that this virus can be suppressed and controlled. The challenge for many countries who are now dealing with large clusters or community transmission is not whether they can do the same – it’s whether they will,” he stated. “We’re in this together to do the right things with calm and protect the citizens of the world. It’s doable.”