BREAKING NEWS: Spain announces more school closures after 12 kids diagnosed with Coronavirus in Basque country







Spain has announced more school closures this evening after several children tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) today in the Basque country. The regional Government has ordered the closure of schools mainly in Alava and Balmaseda from tomorrow. According to the Basque country's Councillor of Health, Nekane Murga, the school closures will affect approximately 60,000 children.

In a press conference today, Murga confirmed that 12 children under the age of 18 were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Alava alone. She also announced the closure of day centres for the elderly. She said she hoped the closures will help to contain the virus and protect the most vulnerable.

Around 261 people are reported to now be infected with the Coronavirus in the Basque country alone – 64 more than yesterday. Approximately 102 of those infected have been hospitalised, and the death toll has risen to nine – with two of those deaths announced just today.