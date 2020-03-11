BREAKING NEWS: Man City Arsenal Match Postponed as Arsenal Players put in self Isolation







Wednesday’s match between Manchester City and Arsenal has been postponed as a “precautionary measure” as several Gunners players were put into self-isolation after Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis contracted the coronavirus.

It is understood to have happened two weeks ago when Marinakis, 52, met a number of their players when the Gunners hosted the Greek side in a Europa League match.

Marinakis – who also owns Championship side Nottingham Forest – said on Tuesday he had tested positive for Covid-19. Olympiakos will host Wolves in the Europa League on Thursday after Uefa rejected Wolves’ request for the last-16 first-leg match to be postponed.

It has affected the staging of sporting events around the world, including European matches involving Manchester United, Rangers and Chelsea which will be held behind closed doors in Austria and Germany in the coming days, but this is the first match in the UK to be affected.

The postponement means Premier League leaders Liverpool can no longer win their first title since 1990 this weekend. Liverpool would have been crowned champions if City had lost to Arsenal at Etihad Stadium and then also been beaten by Burnley on Saturday.

The disease, which can cause a fever, cough and breathing problems, is spreading around the world and has already affected more than 116,000 people. The latest figures show 382 cases of the virus in the UK, with six deaths.