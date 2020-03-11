Boris Johnson’s pregnant girlfriend says ” What a load of crap” in regards Downing Street dog in reshuffle







An article out today in the Times claims that the Downing Street dog Dilyn is to be “reshuffled”. This provoked a furious reaction from Carrie Symonds. PM Boris Johnson’s fiancee, who is expecting his baby in early summer tweeted “What a load of total crap! There has never been a happier, healthier and more loved dog than our Dilyn. 100% bs. The people behind this story should be ashamed of themselves”.

Dilyn, a Jack Russell, was rescued as a puppy by Boris and Carrie from a breeder in South Wales. He had a misaligned jaw and was going to be put down. The charity Friends of Animals initially cared for Dilyn until the couple adopted him in 2019. He famously featured on charity Christmas cards and received global attention when Boris took Dilyn to the polling stations on voting day in the General Election last year.

A Whitehall source claimed that the dog was quite a “sickly animal” with one source predicting “I’m not sure that the dog is going to make it through the next reshuffle” and that he could be rehomed before the baby arrives.

It appears Dilyn will remain at his home in Number 10 much to the displeasure of his sworn enemy, Larry the cat.