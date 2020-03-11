Boris Johnson accused of playing roulette with people’s lives as two more victims die of Coronavirus







A woman known to be in her 70s has become the seventh victim to die from Coronavirus in the U.K, while an eighth has just been confirmed, after Brits accuse Boris Johnson of ‘playing roulette’ with people’s lives and too slow to react to the outbreak.

Infections of the killer virus today soared to 458, up by 85 in a 24-hour period, meaning the outbreak has risen five-fold in the space of a week amid fears Britain is hurtling towards an Italy-style crisis.

It comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the crisis a global pandemic after an ‘alarming spread and severity’ of cases across the globe.

Boris Johnson is currently chairing an emergency Cobra meeting in Downing Street, where ministers are hammering out how to move forward as the crisis continues to escalate.

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) decision to upgrade the outbreak to a pandemic tonight will heap more pressure on the Prime Minister to reconsider Britain’s public health strategy.