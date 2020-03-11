Australia Grand Prix fears as McLaren and Haas staff put in self-isolation







Australian Grand Prix fears have arisen after McLaren and Haas staff have been forced to take precautions following tests for coronavirus.



Australian Grand Prix preparations have taken a hit with McLaren and Haas staff at the centre of coronavirus fears after showing potential symptoms of the disease having touched down in Melbourne ahead of Sunday’s race.

One member of the McLaren team and two of Haas’ personnel have been tested and are now awaiting the results of those examinations.

The trio have been self-isolated in their respective hotels as a precaution and they may face up to five days of waiting before receiving their results.

The McLaren team member reported symptoms associated with coronavirus in the Albert Park paddock on Wednesday.

They were tested at the circuit’s medical centre before being transferred to their team’s hotel in downtown Melbourne.

The Haas staff were also tested there before returning to the team’s base in the city, which has hosted the Australian Grand Prix since 1996.

Staff from Ferrari, AlphaTauri and tyre suppliers Pirelli all had their temperatures taken after flying from Italy to Melbourne this week.