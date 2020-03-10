Youngsters Not Registering to Take Part in Gibraltar Abortion Referendum







CHIEF MINISTER Fabian Picardo welcomed to Gibraltar the head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust at St Mary’s Hospital, Dame Lesley Regan, who is also head of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologist’s abortion taskforce.

Also at the meeting were the Gibraltar Health Authority consultant gynaecologist, Chandrika Balachandar, and Isobel Ellul, representing the Gibraltar for Yes campaign.

In describing Dame Lesley as the “most eminent and well qualified of all the visitors” who have addressed Gibraltar on the issue of abortion, he encouraged everyone to register to vote, and to vote yes on March 19 in order to allow the drafting of legal notices to allow abortion in “certain defined circumstances”.

Whilst many are taking sides with regards to the abortion referendum, it has just been revealed that only 1 in 10 of those aged between 16 and 18 have taken advantage to register to vote on the matter.

There are approximately 1,000 new voters eligible to take part but just 100 have decided to exercise their right and with registration closing at 6pm on Wednesday March 11 it is unlikely that the figure will increase to any great extent.