WHO: China Now Has the Coronavirus Epidemic Under Control As 70% Has Recovered







China is now in control of the coronavirus epidemic, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. More than 70 per cent of the 80,000 infected people have now recovered completely, and in Wuhan, where the outbreak is believed to have started, most temporary hospitals have been able to close.

“Even if we call it a pandemic, we can still limit it and control it. It would be the first pandemic in history to be controlled”, says Ghebreyesus.

In South Korea, one of the worst affected countries outside of China, fewer than 150 new cases have been detected for the first time in two weeks. 7,500 cases have been registered in the country and 54 people have died.

Since the coronavirus was discovered in China at the end of last year, more than 110,000 disease cases have been registered in more than 100 countries, according to AFP’s report. Out of these, over 4,000 have died.

The indication that China now finally has the outbreak under control, is indeed good news to the world.