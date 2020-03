LATEST British name to be added to the line-up for the Starlite Festival is Sir Tom Jones who has been in the music business for more than 50 years and previously appeared in Marbella in 2014 and 2016.

He will be appearing at the Nagüeles Quarry stage on Thursday July 9.

-- Advertisement --



Other well-known international acts booked include Il Divo, Bonnie Tyler, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Lionel Richie, Roger Hodgson formerly of Supertramp, Simple Minds, and Ara Malikian.