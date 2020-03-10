Vital role of the Costa Blanca’s young







JAVEA’S Plaza de la Iglesia overflowed with pupils from local Costa Blanca schools attending town hall’s institutional celebration of International Women’s Day. In his speech, Javea’s mayor Jose Chulvi applauded the work of known and unknown women during the course of history in the fields of literature, sport and culture. He asked the gathered schoolchildren not to overlook the work that their mothers, grandmothers, sisters and aunts carried out each day. Chulvi also urged them to give their support to the women who most needed it.

“We are living at a time when women are ill-treated or murdered each week. It is up to all of us to put an end to this repugnant scourge,” he declared. The mayor’s address was followed by a speech from Javea town hall’s Equality councillor Montse Villaverde.

“The young play a vital role in achieving true equality for our society. It is essential in a not-too-distant future that women and men have the same rights,” she said. Villaverde also thanked the “brave girls” who had read out the manifesto as well as those who were on strike and participating in the event.

