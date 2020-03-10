





Vietnam Suspends all Visas from Spain and 6 other European Countries as a result of the Coronavirus Epidemic

Vietnam has now registered 31 cases of coronavirus, 16 of which are now recovered and 0 deaths, 15 of these cases were confirmed since Friday, all of which have been imported from South Korea and Europe.

-- Advertisement --



Vietnam is to suspend all visas from travellers from Spain and 7 other European counties from this Tuesday, in a bid to contain the COVID-19 epidemic, which over the last few days has almost doubled in cases, after three weeks with no infections.

According to a statement released by the Hanoi government, the first minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, signed this Monday a directive stating that no visas may be given nor extended to any citizens coming from Spain, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Germany, France, or the United Kingdom.

This restriction adds to the already imposed restriction on visas to Italian citizens and South Korean citizens. It is now required that anyone seeking a visa must fill in a survey about their health conditions and where they have recently travelled to, this includes Vietnamese residents as well.

The most recent cases of coronavirus in Vietnam, more specifically the last 14 cases, are tied to a young 26 year old woman who was travelling from London and had infected at least 11 passengers from that same flight, and an additional two people from her close circle of friends.

Vietnam is one of the countries which has taken the most precautions to stop the spread of the virus: schools in Vietnam have been closed for more than a month and a half now, connecting travel routes to China and the affected areas in South Korea have been suspended, and thousands of people have been subjected to quarantine.