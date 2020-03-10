





Upcoming Budget: Offenders released on probation will face tougher restraints under new funding promised by Downing Street.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is pledging around £70m for more sophisticated electronic tags to be placed on those convicted of alcohol-related offences who, under current laws, are automatically released halfway through their sentences.

The state of the art devices will analyse if any alcohol has been drunk by measuring samples of skin sweat every half an hour. The devices can also monitor locations to restrict offenders from entering areas they are banned from under their licence conditions such as pubs or places where their past offences took place. Breaching these rules can lead to the offender being returned to prison to finish their sentence.

According to the Treasury, the investment will also pay for increasing the amount of unpaid work for those who have been sentenced to community service, among other things.

The Liberal Democrats Party justice spokesperson Daisy Cooper says: ‘The criminal justice system is failing to rehabilitate people, leading to more crimes and victims.’ She urged the chancellor to “invest in rehabilitative services, both in the prison and in the community, to enable people who have committed crimes to turn their lives around”.

Crime is something the government are keen to focus on and these clampdowns come as the latest figures show police in England and Wales are combating the highest levels of knife crime in a decade.