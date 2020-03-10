





Therapy dog that was stolen from a 12-year-old autistic girl has been found dead three months after she was taken from her family home.

Chloe Hopkins’s three-year-old dalmatian Lottie was snatched from the family’s outhouse in Peatling Parva, south Leicestershire, in December.

-- Advertisement --



Mother Gemma Hopkins saw a drone fly over the property just days before Lottie was taken, which she suspects was used by the thieves to stake out their garden.

Mrs Hopkins has now revealed the hunt for the hound has come to a tragic conclusion, after her body was discovered in a layby in Peatling Road, Countesthorpe on Sunday morning, after her daughter was left crying to sleep every night.

Posting on social media, she wrote: ‘This is something I’d never thought I’d have to post, in fact I’m not sure it has sunk in.

‘We got the call we didn’t want, Lottie has been found but passed away.

‘Having to identify her was the hardest thing I’ve done by miles and I cannot thank everyone enough for the shares of posters via social media.’