The UK Market Is Crashing In the Wake of the Coronavirus Epidemic – Yesterday Was the Worst Day On The Global Stock Market Since 2008







The coronavirus epidemic has caused financial worry around the world the last couple of weeks, and yesterday was the worst day so far in the UK with the London Exchange Market closing at minus 7.69 per cent. The rest of the world followed suit with the Dow Jones index on the New York Exchange Market, the biggest in the world, falling 7.79 per cent – the biggest fall in a day since the 2008 financial crisis.

Stock prices on Wall Street crashed so sharply at the opening on Monday that trading was completely halted for a while. It was resumed later, but the red numbers from the morning persisted.

-- Advertisement --



All around the world, the stock market plummeted as well: Stockholm fell 5.31 per cent, Paris 8.39, and Frankfurt 7.94. In Asia, Tokyo closed at minus 5.07 per cent and Hong Kong at minus 4.23.