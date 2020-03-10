Suspected Mallorca house burglars under arrest







FOUR men are under arrest on suspicion of breaking into eight homes in Son Servera, Porreres, Petra, Montuiri and Villafranca.

The Guardia Civil reported that one member of the gang would stay inside a vehicle to keep watch while the others forced open doors or windows to search for any cash, jewellery or drugs they could find in the properties.

The authorities have managed to recover some of the stolen items and return them to their rightful owners, although the thieves mainly used the money and jewellery they got their hands on to buy drugs making them impossible to recover.