Spanish Supermarkets Rule Out Shortage Despite Coronavirus Hoarding







The Spanish supermarket chains rule out that there is a risk of shortage in their stores as a result of the coronavirus “hoarding” that is going on at the moment.

Images from supermarkets in the country with empty shelves went viral on social media yesterday, but today representatives assured that those images correspond to “specific problems” in specific locations, but they do not imply that there are any supply problems.

They stressed that there is no danger of shortage and that both the distribution sector and food and beverage manufacturers are prepared to deal with a hypothetical increase in demand.

At the end of last week, the consulting firm Nielsen revealed that there has been a significant increase in sales of some products in Spain, especially in the hygiene and packaged food segments, as well as orders placed via Internet.

Specifically, it reported a sharp increase in sales in the last week of February with respect to the same period last year of thermometers (+222%) and disinfectant products (+178%).