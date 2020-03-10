Spain’s Madrid Disinfects all Trains and Autobuses Daily Due to the Coronavirus







Spain’s Madrid will start to disinfect the inside of all trains, subway trains and autobuses starting tonight.

Everything inside the buses and trains, the furniture included, will be wiped down with a hydroalcoholic disinfectant that has been recommended by the sanitary authorities. Even the stations will be disinfected.

-- Advertisement --



This is another extreme measure brought on by the coronavirus, inspired by other cities like New York. The decision was made after the weekend when the number of people infected by the coronavirus in Madrid suddenly rose from 202 on Sunday to 450 on Monday with seven deaths of the total of sixteen deaths in Spain.

Today Tuesday, the number of infected people in Madrid has risen to 577 with over 1200 reported cases in Spain in total.