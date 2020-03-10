Spain’s Costa Blanca North Regional News In Brief







NUCIA EVENT POSTPONED

INTERNATIONAL day at La Nucia was expected to take place on March 22 but has now been postponed to an unforeseen date due to concerns about coronavirus. Worries have been voiced regarding the diverse number of nationalities that were to assemble at the event which focuses on international cultures.

NURSERY TALK

FINESTRAT town hall have notified parents of children aged between four months and three years of a meeting regarding the enrolment process for the Escuela Municpal Infantil. Registration opens April 1 with 38 places and the meeting will take place at the Casa de Cultura at 7 p.m. on March 25.

SAFE SPACES

CALPE town hall approves plans to create a neutral space for families, these safe spaces aim to facilitate visitation between children and parents who are experiencing problematic divorces or who are victims of domestic violence. More approved plans include safe walks to school and reducing the environmental impact of transport.

COAST REPAIRS

COASTAL services in Calpe have promised to improve accessibility to its beaches after the destruction caused by rough weather. The town hall views the reparation of the promenade and its beaches as a top priority, which they hope to repair for €40,000 and start working within the next few days.

BOOK DEBUT

IN celebration of International Women’s Day, council women of L’Alfas accompanied author Corrie Delhoofen in the presentation of her newest book On the way Home. The author, who splits her time between the Netherlands and Costa Blanca, writes about adventure and the search for a life abroad in Spain.

HUMP DAY

FIREFIGHTERS called to the rescue after an unusual accident, as a dromedary slips and falls into a canal in the Alafar region. According to sources the rescue took place in Masia de Santa Rita and the chief Fireman of Catarroja was called to the scene.