Spain prepares to provide online classes for Madrid’s students from Monday







Spain has announced that it is planning to provide online classes from Monday for all Madrid students to minimise disruption to their education, resulting from school and university closures across the capital. The announcement comes after yesterday’s decision to suspend all classes at education centres in Madrid from tomorrow to help contain the Coronavirus.

The majority of students will be able to continue to receive lessons at home through distance learning, as there are now several digital platforms, offered by companies like Microsoft, according to Education Councillor, Enrique Ossorio.

“The Government’s priority after health, is quality of education,” Ossorio commented during a press conference this morning. “So we want to take all the necessary steps to ensure that students can continue their education through online, distance learning.”

He hopes that the systems will be in place by early next week. “It’s a complex task,” he admitted. “But thanks to online platforms and IT companies who have offered their services to help, we hope that students can continue to have their lessons in their homes from Monday.”