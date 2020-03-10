





Spain Deploys Guardia Civil Plane to Help Greece with Migrant Crisis

Spanish forces will deploy an aircraft to Greece, alongside 11 officers from the Guardia Civil and National Police.

-- Advertisement --



Spain has sent off a Guardia Civil aircraft, complete with personnel, as a response to Greek’s call for help, in which they asked their European partners to help confront the border crisis they are currently facing with Turkey.

This is only one of the additional measures that Frontex (The European Border and Coast Guard Agency) will deploy to confront this wave of migrants and refugees, which are being encouraged and pushed to Europe by the promises made by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to the Greek coast and border guards, the country has already impeded 40,000 attempts of access in the last 2 weeks, since the crisis began on the 29th of February. Turkish sources confirm that there are still around 4,000 or 5,000 people on the land border.

In total, European countries will deploy 100 troops on the land border, 6 costal patrol boats, two helicopters, and two thermal vision vehicles, all with their respective crew members to control the maritime borders of the Greek Islands, as confirmed by Frontex sources.