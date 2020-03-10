Second Costa Almeria coronavirus case in Roquetas de Mar







THE Costa Almeria has registered its second confirmed case of coronavirus.

A 22-year living in Aguadulce in Roquetas de Mar has tested positive.

-- Advertisement --



According to reports the young man had contact with someone from Malaga province who was infected with Covid-19.

Spanish press reported that the 22-year old went to the Poniente hospital in El Ejido as soon as he began to note the first possible symptoms. He underwent the coronavirus test, and after testing positive was sent home as he is practically asymptomatic, but is being constantly monitored.

The first case of the virus in the province was a 28-year architect who lives in Milan and who decided to return to his home in Almeria.

He was admitted to the Mediterraneo Hospital in the provincial capital after being diagnosed with the virus and put into isolation. Within days he was making a steady recovery and allowed to return home, although again the authorities are monitoring both him and his family members.