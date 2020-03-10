Schools in Rioja, Spain, shut down due to the coronavirus epidemic







On Tuesday the region of Rioja in Spain decided to follow the example of Madrid and Vitoria and shut down the schools in the region.

In Rioja children between the age from 0 to 18 years will temporarily be out of school. The decision was made after Rioja suffered its first death due to the coronavirus, a 73-year-old woman with previous pathologies. Rioja has registred 144 infected by the virus.

At the same time, a recent study in China confirms that children are just as likely as adults to contract the virus. 7,4% of children under the age of ten and 7,1% in the range from ten to nineteen gets infected compared to 7,9% of adults.

The study is signed by specialists from the John Hopkins University in Baltimore and the Shenzhen Center for Disease Control and Prevention.