Richard Branson Mallorca hotel plans move forward







RICHARD Branson’s plans to open an exclusive five-star hotel in Banyalbufar look to be moving forward.

Spanish media reported that the latest version of the multi-millionaire business magnate’s hotel project has now got the nod from the Balearic Island Environment Commission.

-- Advertisement --



Branson wants to open a hotel with capacity for 58 guests on the 275-hectare Son Bunyola estate, the main building dating back to 1880.

According to reports the hotel will have 29 super luxury rooms and two swimming pools, while the conditions set out by the Environment Commission allow for necessary works to be carried out, as long as there are no enlargements or construction of new access roads to the property.

Nor can works be carried out during bird nesting season from February to June.

Two of the hotel’s parking spaces will have to be for emission-free vehicles and there should be two electric vehicle recharging points.

Interior and exterior lighting will have to be energy efficient with control systems which comply with wildfire risk prevention measures.

In addition, invasive exotic plants species will have to be eliminated and the trees planted will have to be native species.

Branson bought the space included in the Natura 2000 Network in 2015. The land is classified as rustic and as an Area of Special Interest.

Until now the hotel project has not been able to move forward. The principal obstacle had been the fact the Son Bunyola main building and the defence tower have Cultural Interest classification.