Regional News in Brief from Spain’s Costa del Sol







Amazing Talent

THE Casa de la Cultura in Fuengirola is set to host this Friday, March 13, a recital by the prestigious young Malaysian pianist Hao Zi Yoh as part of the Málaga Talento programme. The concert will take place from 8 p.m. with free admission until full capacity is reached.

Flower power

THE Floral Art Club, Estepona will hold a demonstration at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 at AgroJardin garden centre, Cancelada. Catherine Baines from the UK will be creating floral arrangements which will be raffled at the end of the meeting. For more information call 636349399 or go to www.facebook.com/esteponafloralartclub.

All clear

THE first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Gibraltar has now received the all-clear after

the patient tested negative in two separate tests and therefore they can now end self-isolation. There are still 63 people in self-isolation, of whom 38 have been tested and 13 are eagerly awaiting results.

High climbers

MARBELLA Town Hall has announced a climbing event on Sunday, March 15, as part of the ‘Salidas a la Naturaleza’. The 15 kilometre walk, will run between Casarabonela and Carratraca, going up to the Pico del Rook and has a high difficulty, so participants must be of good physical condition.

Diver found

THE body of a 43-year-old male scuba diver was discovered on Sunday afternoon at Galera Beach in Estepona. At around 4 p.m., emergency services received a call for help to recover a body which had been discovered outside of the water amongst the rocks of the beach.

Prisoner dies

POLICIA Nacional is investigating the death of a 34 years old man, of Spanish nationality who was in police custody in Torremolinos. When an officer tried to wake the prisoner who had been arrested on charges of violent crime, he was found to be unresponsive, showing no indication of violence.