Protecting children from abuse on the Costa Blanca







THROUGHOUT this week the Playa de Albir Social Centre has hosted a Costa Blanca course on preventing ill-treatment and abuse of children. Titled ‘Por Una Infancia Feliz’, the series of talks and discussions has been organised by the Sweetie Association, Alfaz town hall and the regional government’s Alicante Centre for Training, Innovation and Educational Resources (CEFIRE). The event is directed at infants, primary and secondary teachers from all over Alicante province. Experts have been giving advice on preventing ill-treatment in general as well as sexual abuse by providing the teachers with the means of identifying these situations, establishing strategies and providing support for victims when needed. Sweetie, an association created to defend children and adolescents, works to protect minors from any type of ill-treatment, whether physical, psychological or sexual. The association’s prevention projects are designed to raise a greater degree of consciousness of the problems amongst the adult population while showing children how to defend themselves against any type of abuse.

-- Advertisement --

