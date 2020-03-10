Prince Andrew ‘shuts door’ on co-operating with Epstein investigators







Prince Andrew has “completely shut the door” on working with investigators on the inquiry into the Jeffrey Epstein case, according to a leading US attorney.

Geoffrey Berman, who is spear-heading the investigation in Manhattan, said his office is now “considering its options”.

He said: “Contrary to Prince Andrew’s very public offer to co-operate with our investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary co-operation and our office is considering its options.”

The Duke of York said he was “willing to help” with investigations in a statement last November, four days after a calamitous Newsnight interview about his relationship with Epstein.

Prince Andrew has frequently denied claims of sexual misconduct relating to the case of Epstein, who killed himself in his jail cell while awaiting trial for trafficking under-age girls for sex.