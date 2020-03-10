Pixar film Onward reportedly banned in four countries over gay reference







Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar have banned Pixar’s Onward due to a reference to lesbian parents, according to Hollywood press.

The family film, which took $40m (€35m) at the North American box office on its opening weekend, includes Disney-Pixar’s first ever openly gay character, Police officer Specter, who is voiced by Lena Waithe.

-- Advertisement --



One of her lines in the film includes: “It’s not easy being a parent… my girlfriend’s daughter got me pulling my hair out, OK?”

Other Middle East countries, such as Bahrain, Lebanon and Egypt, are showing the film.