Parking blue zone to return to the streets of La Vila Joiosa in the Costa Blanca







THE blue zone is soon to return to the streets of La Vila Joiosa. This service, which was cancelled six months ago, will include certain specifications from the Town Hall until the orange zone returns in summer in the areas of greatest tourist influx.

The Town Hall stopped this paid parking area last August leaving the existing contract due to the opinion that its conditions were no longer acceptable. The new contract will not include the service of the towing of vehicles from public roads. Therefore, it has been decided to municipalise the service which will lead to charges ranging from €25 to €35 for motorcycles or €40 to €100 for cars, vans or trucks.

