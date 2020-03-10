Opportunists Scam People In Spain In The Wake Of The Coronavirus Epidemic







All over Europe, ads selling facemasks to people who are scared of being infected by the coronavirus, claim falsely to be the “best protection against the coronavirus” and that they are of the “highest protection rate” against the virus. The fact is that the masks don’t protect against the virus.

“Opportunists use the current situation with the coronavirus to try to make money from people’s fears, I think it’s despicable,” says Johan Wallner, head of the Apothecary Association in Sweden.

Online in Spain, surgical face masks, claiming to be “anti-corona” but that in reality are totally useless against the virus, are sold for up to €55.99 for a pack of twenty masks. That is nothing short of highway robbery considered that the normal price for the same amount of surgical masks in a pharmacy would be about €6.