Only in Marbella says Social Media after Car Dumped on top of Rubbish Bin in Costa del Sol Spain







ONLY in Marbella was the title of a photograph which appeared on the Facebook page of La Voz de Marbella showing a small white car perched on top of a large rubbish bin.

It is assumed that the engine had been removed to allow for the car to be lifted onto the bin situated in an industrial estate in the Marbella suburb of La Campana next to Nueva Andalucia.

The photograph was taken soon after the car appeared on top of the bin and it seems that the owner who had removed the number plates found it easier to leave it out for the dustmen than to take it to a scrap yard.

More than 75,000 have now seen the image.