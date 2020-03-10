More Goods Seized from the Malaya Corruption Case on the Costa del Sol Spain for Sale Online







FOLLOWING the success of the website set up to sell goods confiscated from Juan Antonio Roca, the ring leader of a group of Marbella politicians and associates convicted in the Malaya corruption case, it has been decided to offer more goods seized from others involved through the internet.

The Roca sales raised €75 million, part of which was handed to the Marbella council and this latest offer has a theoretical value in excess of €40 million, including real estate, jewellery and cars.

All of the material is being offered for sale at https://www.ventadebienesmalaya.com and the most valuable assets are two parcels of land in Marbella and one in Estepona.

Also on offer are houses in Benalmadena and Marbella alongside investments in commercial organisations but a watch by Patek Philippe and other items have already been sold.

The original sale of Roca’s items was a first in Spain and as such may set a precedent which other courts may follow.

One thing is sure however, the items themselves have now been made legal so there is no restriction on purchasing them, but before any sale is completed, the Malaya court will have to satisfy itself that no better offer could have been obtained elsewhere so there are unlikely to be any great bargains.