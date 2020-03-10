Marbella Town Hall to spend 1 million euros on port revamp on the Costa del Sol







MARBELLA Town Hall has today transferred to the Fishermen’s Association of Marbella the project for the reorganisation of the Puerto Pesquero de La Bajadilla, which will allow the creation of walkways, more than a hundred parking spaces and better facilities for the sector. Councillor for the area, Diego López, and the Director General of the Environmental Department, María Victoria Martín, have stressed that the initiative includes an investment of over one million euros and that it is expected to begin at the end of the summer and last nine months. López also recalled that “The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, recently held a meeting with the Minister of Development, Marifrán Carazo, and the director of the Public Agency of Ports of Andalusia, Rafael Merino, in which he announced that these works will open the port to the town.”

