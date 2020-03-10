Marbella to go ahead with new recycling units on the Costa Del Sol







The Town Hall will invest €316,000 in improving bin collection and services by installing six different subterranean recycling containers around Puerto Banus and Marbella.

The new units, which will include various recycling bins for organic produce, cardboard, glass, and lightweight packaging, will be located on Calle Alonso de Bazan and at Avenidas Severo Ochoa, Europa and Jose Banus.

-- Advertisement --



Diego López, the councillor in charge of waste management, has specified the necessity for these clusters, as they “will optimize the delegation of resources and facilitate citizens in recycling all waste because all of the clusters possess the necessary bins to separate organic produce, glass, cardboard and lightweight packaging” he also highlighted that their “intention is to keep modernising rubbish collection by installing new containers in the required zones”.

Councillor López has stated that the Puerto Banus units have already been installed and that the bins on Calle Alonso de Bazan and the Avenida Severo Ochoa will be completed before Semana Santa. Ultimately, the council has called out to citizens to “correctly recycle and to not deposit any organic waste in the recycling bins as this will contaminate the contents and cause them to be taken to the recycling plant”.