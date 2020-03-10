Man killed on a train track after a night out drinking







A 24-year-old died when he was hit by a train after a night out drinking, an inquest has heard.

Levi Jay Nash, died on December 8, 2018, in Cwmbran Wales after being struck by a train which was travelling from Newport.

On Tuesday, March 10 an inquest at Newport Coroner’s Court heard he had been on a night out in Newport before having somehow travelled towards Cwmbran.

He was last seen leaving Newport on CCTV, but it is unknown how he ended up on the tracks or as to how he accessed the tracks.

At the inquest a statement was read out on behalf of his grandfather, Colin Nash.

Discussing when his grandson left to go out for the night on December 7 2018, he added: “At the time he was in good spirits.

“He intended to go to Newport for the day to see one of his friends at a night club.

“On Saturday, December 8 a police officer attended to tell us Levi had died near the railway in Cwmbran.”

At the inquest, coroner Caroline Saunders said a pathologist report, conducted by Dr James Harrison, suggested Mr Nash died as a result of multiple injuries.

She also explained alcohol and cocaine were discovered to be in his system.

A statement was also read out on behalf of train driver, Christian Seymour, who the hearing was told had been employed by Transport for Wales for 15 years.

It told how he remembers seeing a man standing on the tracks as he tried to stop the train. Mr Nash was hit at around 5am.

DC Dilwyn Lewis, of the British Transport Police, said the train would have been travelling at 70mph, which is the limit for the particular stretch of track.