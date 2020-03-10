Mallorca Berlin tourism push to mimimise impact of coronavirus crisis







THE Mallorca Government and a substantial delegation from the Balearic Island’s most touristy municipalities are planning to be in Berlin between April 2 and 4 to promote the destination to the German market, Spanish press reported.

The Mallorca tourism push in the German capital follows the decision by the organisers of the Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin (ITB) to suspend what is the world’s largest tourism trade fair due to have taken place last week as a result of the “rapid spread of the new coronavirus.”

The Consell’s strategy follows that of the Balearic Island Government. The administration’s Economic Model, Tourism and Employment councillor Iago Negueruela met with main German tour operator TUI earlier this month with a view to preventing a drop in visitor numbers.

The Consell and municipal delegation will be aiming to present Mallorca as an ideal year-round destination and to send out the message that the impact of the coronavirus on the island is limited.

Spanish media also reported that the Mallorca administration is hoping to organise further meetings with tour operators to explain the marketing and promotion of the island with the objective of ensuring that the global coronavirus crisis does not have too major an effect on this year’s tourism season and to support what is the most important sector for the island’s economy.