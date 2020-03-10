Madrid’s supermarkets hit by panic buying as Spain closes several establishments







Empty shelves emerged today across Madrid’s supermarkets, after the Government announced a raft of ‘extraordinary’ measures to contain the Coronavirus, yesterday (as reported).

Many supermarkets in Madrid opened their doors to long queues of customers anxious to buy supplies this morning. Customers have spent the day panic buying, leaving empty shelves across the capital’s supermarkets, despite reassurances that stocks won’t run out.

Sources from the popular Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona confirmed that customers have been buying ‘more than usual’, and also admitted that several products ran out. Asedas, the association which represents more than 19,000 supermarkets across Spain, such as Mercadona, Dia and Covirán, also admitted that they have seen ‘larger than usual purchases’ in some parts of the country.

However, in a statement today, Asedas said: “Spain has one of the most efficient food distribution chains in Europe, and we are well-equipped to deal with extraordinary circumstances, like the Coronavirus.”