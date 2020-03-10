Italy has recorded 168 deaths today pushing the number of fatalities outside China to more than 1,000







Italy has recorded 168 coronavirus related deaths today, which is the highest single-day toll to date, pushing the number of fatalities outside China, where the virus first started, to more than 1,000.

631 people have died of coronavirus in Italy so far with over 10,149 infected in just over two weeks.

Today’s toll raised the number of deaths outside of China to 1,115.

This comes in at the same time that UK reports their sixth fatality after the number of infections rapidly rise to 373.

Other countries in Europe, such as Spain, France and Germany are catching up with Italy at an alarming rate.

The total cases recorded so far are as follows;

Spain: 1,678, with an alarming 447 new cases in 24 hours

France: 1,784, with 372 new cases

Germany: 1,458, with 234 new cases

In an unprecedented decision to contain the outbreak which has infected almost 10,000 people, Italy last night put all of its 60 million people into lockdown and banned movement between cities.

The number of cases in Italy has rocketed from just three on February 21 to at least 10,000 in 3 weeks.