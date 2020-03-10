





Italy elevates restrictions and closes the doors: “Everyone in the country must stay at home”.

The Italian government informed this Monday of the new measures that must be taken to battle the break of Coronavirus which is rapidly extending throughout the country and already taking an economic toll on Italy.

Italy is closing. The whole country has been restricted from their ability to move freely. Giuseppe Conte, the Italian Prime Minister, announced that, what previously only affected the northern territories of Lombardía, would now be applied to the entirety of the Italian territory.

From this Tuesday, it will be forbidden to enter or leave your region of origin, unless it is for work purposes, and emergency or health issue. All schools and universities will remain closed, and all football matches from the first division are suspended.

“Numbers tell us that we have an escalating amount of infections, of people who are being admitted to intensive care, as well as, unfortunately, an increasing number of deaths. Our habits must change. We will all need to give up something for the good of our families and for Italy” the prime minister declared at a press release.

This decision was compounded when Italian authorities recorded and confirmed an increase of 1,600 cases in a matter of 24 hours. The virus is extending itself through all 21 Italian regions and has already infected more than 8,000 people.