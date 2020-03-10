Istan on the Costa del Sol will hold a hiking event to celebrate ‘Dia del Senderista’







THE town of Istan is preparing to celebrate the ‘Dia del Senderista’, on Saturday, March 14, with a dynamic and varied excursion programme, which anyone can enjoy, regardless of the degree of intensity of the walks. There are four routes to choose from, from the most bearable, which runs through urban spaces and landscape sites in the town, to a 14-kilometre track, through steep terrain, which leads to idyllic corners of Sierra Blanca and Sierra de las Nieves.

Route one is an easy urban route, recommended for people of all ages, through the most beautiful streets that finishes at La Ermita.

-- Advertisement --



The second route is of a moderate level of difficulty then the third steps it up a gear and is a higher level of difficulty, with wonderful views, that include part of the Sendero Charco del Canalón, towards the Tajarillo, and again ends in La Ermita.

The final route is very difficult and only recommended for mountain experts. It is 14 kilometres over difficult terrain. To finish the day, the participants will meet in the emblematic Paraje de la Ermita de San Miguel, to enjoy a welcome paella.

The departure for route four is at 8.30 a.m. from the Plaza de Andalucía. All other routes will depart is at 9:30 a.m. from the same point.