





Ireland Cancels Saint Patricks Day Parade Amidst Coronavirus Fears

The Irish government has suspended the Saint Patricks Day parade, which takes place every 17th of march, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dublin’s famous St Patricks Day parade which typically attracts more than half a million people, will not take place this 2020, as advised by health officials.

The decision has not come about lightly, however Irish officials aim to inhibit the spread of the virus. So far, Norther Ireland has recorded a total of 12 positive cases, and the Republic of Ireland has confirmed another 24 positive cases.

This decision has affected parades all around the country. 100 or more Small or medium scale events, however, which will include music, talks and exhibitions will continue to go ahead. Belfast has spoken of postponing their parade rather than outrightly cancelling it.