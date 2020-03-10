Hotels In Spain’s Andalucía Are Getting HAMMERED especially the Costa del Sol As The President Speaks Out







Hotels in Andalucía Anticipate a “Substantial Decrease” in Reservations due to Coronavirus, with the Costa Del Sol being the Most Affected Area

The president of the Andalucían Federation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations, Luis Callejón, has observed a “substantial decrease” in hotel reservations in Andalucía, as a direct consequence of the coronavirus. He also contends that Málaga and specifically the Costa Del Sol is one of the worst affected areas, with almost 2 million euros in losses.

-- Advertisement --



Callejón has highlighted that whilst there have been an “important number” of cancelled reservations there have also been a limited number of new reservations, which are being made at a very slow pace. He claims that January was a “very good month” for tourism in Andalucía, although this will not be reflected in the figures for February.

When looking at what kind of tourist is cancelling their travels to Andalucía, Callejón has explained that all nationalities are cancelling their reservations. He also notes that outbound tourism to Italy has been completely “annulled” whilst travels to Germany are the “least” affected.

“We have to travel without fear because it is simply just another illness” Callejlón highlights, as he tries to send out a message of tranquillity, whilst always following the protocols indicated by the medical authorities.

The president of the Andalucían Federation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations, Luis Callejón, has observed a “substantial decrease” in hotel reservations in Andalucía, as a direct consequence of the coronavirus. He also contends that Málaga and specifically the Costa Del Sol is one of the worst affected areas, with almost 2 million euros in losses.

Callejón has highlighted that whilst there have been an “important number” of cancelled reservations there have also been a limited number of new reservations, which are being made at a very slow pace. He claims that January was a “very good month” for tourism in Andalucía, although this will not be reflected in the figures for February.

When looking at what kind of tourist is cancelling their travels to Andalucía, Callejón has explained that all nationalities are cancelling their reservations. He also notes that outbound tourism to Italy has been completely “annulled” whilst travels to Germany are the “least” affected.

“We have to travel without fear because it is simply just another illness” Callejlón highlights, as he tries to send out a message of tranquillity, whilst always following the protocols indicated by the medical authorities.