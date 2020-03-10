Homophobic attack: Gay couple told they will ‘burn in hell’







A gay couple were attacked and told they would ‘burn in hell’ because they were holding hands in the street.

David Bailey, 18, and Ashley Roberts, 19, have both been jailed for assaulting the men, with one of them saying seeing them was ‘disgusting’.

The abuse in Manchester city centre started when they followed the victims near to the station. One of them said ‘Give me £20 or I will kill you’ and both men were then attacked on August 3 last year.

Manchester Crown Court heard that the one of the victims had been working at a bar in Piccadilly Gardens, where his partner joined him before leaving in the early hours of the morning.

They were shouted at by a group after going to the Spar shop in Piccadilly Gardens, and as they moved towards the station they came across Bailey and Roberts, who were also with others.

Both men were attacked, with punches and kicks being thrown. The court heard minor injuries were inflicted.

Bailey and Roberts, both from Stoke-on-Trent, have been given 32 months each in a young offenders’ institution.