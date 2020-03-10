Here are the strict coronavirus rules that Italians must obey







Sixty million people in Italy are placed in quarantine. The country continues to take extreme measures against the coronavirus epidemic after being one of the worst affected countries in Europe.

These are the rules that Italian’s can’t break:

Travels are only allowed if they are work-related or because of health emergencies. Companies are asked to give their employees time off to avoid unnecessary travel. All public gatherings are forbidden. Schools and universities stay closed. Pools, gyms, spas and ski resorts are closed down as well. Museums, cinemas, theatres nightclubs and casinos are closed. The exception is restaurants, but they can only stay open between 6 am to 6 pm. Religious institutions can stay open, but weddings, christenings or funerals aren’t allowed. Everyone must keep a distance of at least one meter from each other.

The rules will be in place at least until April 3.