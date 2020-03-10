Get to know your Costa Blanca orchids







ALCALI, in inland Costa Blanca, went one better than a common-or-garden Tapas Route last year by organising an Orchid Route instead. In 2019 the town hall carried out a census of Alcalali’s wild orchids and organised the first Orquiruta excursions. These were so popular that Alcalali Turismo is repeating the programme conducted tours, beginning this Saturday, March 14, with another scheduled for Sunday, March 22. There will be further Orquirutas on Sunday, April 19, Sunday, May 3, Saturday, May 23 and Saturday, June 6. The seven-kilometre route, which lasts four hours, is not demanding and is suitable for all members of public, the tourist department said. The Orquirutas are free, but places are limited and it is necessary to register beforehand at info@endemicanatura.com giving full name, date of birth, the chosen Orquiruta date, telephone number and address.

